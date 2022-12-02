Spider-Man: Miles Morales will stop honking an air horn during its most emotional scenes

Audio player loading…

In a move we'll all surely come to regret, the most recent update to Spider-Man: Miles Morales (opens in new tab) has ironed out one of the game's funniest bugs. Now a new patch means the game will no longer randomly end its most tender and vulnerable moments with the sharp blast of an airhorn. More's the pity.

The bug has been known about for a little while now, and you can see an example of it below (though beware some very mild spoilers). For whatever reason, it seems that the game was triggering some kind of airhorn.wav effect entirely at random. For some, like in the video below, it triggered at the end of dialogue sections, while others say it would blast at random times, as if Miles were being pursued everywhere by his own personal vuvuzela chorus.

But nothing gold can stay. Yesterday's patch to the game (opens in new tab) (via PCGamesN (opens in new tab)) says it has "​​Removed unintended air horn sounds that could occur in some cutscenes for some players," so Miles' adventures will no longer be punctuated by a series of honks and beeps. I wouldn't worry too much, though, I feel like it's only a matter of time before someone mods it back in.

The patch did some other stuff, too, but the horn is the headline here. Nevertheless, Steam Deck players can delight that the game now uses the Deck's gyro controls for those bits where Miles is rotating an item in his hand, and you can now toggle an option in the game's menu to skip its charming-but-repetitive fast travel animations. Aside from that, the rays are now traced better and there were "Various bugfixes," my favourite kind.

We rather like Miles Morales round these parts, even preferring it to its bigger, Peter Parker-focused predecessor. Insomniac's web-em-up scored an impressive 84% in our review (opens in new tab), which praised it for cutting the bloat of the first game. We did criticise a few bugs and graphical hiccups, so it may be partially our fault that even the fun ones are now being squished.