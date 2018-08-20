Popular

Space detective game 2000:1: A Space Felony is free to keep this week

By

Space oddity.

Last year National Insecurities, creator of Disorient on the Murder Express, released a game about a clumsy detective investigating space murders. It's called 2000:1: A Space Felony, somewhat confusingly.

You're sent to a ship called the Endowment to figure out what's gone wrong, finding the bodies of astronauts and gathering evidence to present to an AI called MAL. It's a game of floating around in zero gravity taking snapshots while MAL says funny stuff, and it's pretty good.

This week, to celebrate the annual German convention Gamescom, 2000:1 is free to download on itch.io. You can choose to make a donation if you feel guilty about getting it for free, and either way it's yours to keep forever.

Jody Macgregor

Jody is that guy who will try to convince you to play some indie game you've never heard of with a name like Extreme Meatpunks Forever. He is also on a doomed quest to play every Warhammer game.
