Sound your very best with these Black Friday deals on podcasting and streaming microphones

Amazon has a bunch of cheap Black Friday deals on streaming and podcast microphones. There's something for everyone, from premium to budget options. The Razer Seiren Mini for $38 (opens in new tab) and HyperX Solocast for $34 (opens in new tab) are about as cheap as decent microphones get. Want something a little fancier? The Blue Yeti Nano is $70 (opens in new tab), and the colorful HyperX Quadcast is $130 (opens in new tab).

The Razer Seiren Mini and HyperX Solocast are two great-sounding teeny pill-shape microphones that are perfect if you need something that won't take up a lot of space on your desk and travels well. Personally, I think the Seiren Mini looks better, and all three colors are on sale, whereas the deal on Solocast is only for the black model.

(opens in new tab) Razer Seiren Mini | White, Pink, Black| $49.99 $37.99 at Amazon (save $12) (opens in new tab)

The Seiren Mini is the mic I have sat on my desktop right now, and it's a beauty. It's a little lozenge of microphone joy for the casual user, with a price tag to match. You can also get it in white or pink, and now all the colors are discounted! It's a super-simple mic, using the internals of more expensive options within a basic package. I mean, there's not even a mute button...

(opens in new tab) HyperX Solocast | Black| $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon (save $25) (opens in new tab)

This cute pill-shaped mic offers incredible sound at an even more incredible price. It may lack many features more serious streamers want, but if you're on a budget but still want good sound quality, a Solocast for $35 is the way to go.

(opens in new tab) Blue Yeti Nano |Black, Silver, White | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon (save $30) (opens in new tab)

This excellent, easy-to-use entry-level microphone has the size and sound you want if you're a streamer low on cash. As budget microphones go, the Nano has more features than the competition.

(opens in new tab) HyperX QuadCast S |Black, Silver, White | $159.99 $129.99 at Amazon (save $30 (opens in new tab))

This excellent, easy-to-use entry-level microphone has the size and sound you want if you're a streamer low on cash. As budget microphones go, the Nano has more features than the competition.

So, what's the catch with these budget microphones? While both the Solocast and Seiren Mini sound as good as more expensive microphones, the tradeoff is that both have a shocking lack of features for serious streamers.

The Seiren Mini has no mute, volume controls, headphone jack, or pretty much anything. The Solocast has the same issue, except that it has a tap-to-mute button on top. So, that's something. Both mics are good choices for less than $40, though, if you just want an easy-to-use, no-frills audio experience.

All the best Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) right now

If you're looking for something with more personality to show off on your stream, this HyperX Quadcast S (opens in new tab) microphone sounds great and looks good on camera. I mentioned in my review that it's the same mic as the Quadcast, except it's got fun RGB lighting that makes it looks like you're speaking into a lava lamp. The anti-vibration shock mount and stand mean it won't pick up any incidental bumps when you're live.

The Blue Yeti Nano is another fantastic choice for streamers and podcasters. At 70 dollars, you're getting a neat-looking microphone that sounds good out of the box. With its Blue Vo!ce (not a typo) software, you can apply filters and customize your voice and sound like a robot or, in our case, like an orc that is very much in love (opens in new tab).

It might behoove you to pick up a quality boom arm to mount your new mic. This will allow you to position your microphone exactly how you want it. And it helps to clear some desk space. I use a Rode PSA1 that's currently on sale for $93 (opens in new tab), which I love. It's pricey, but worth it: it has a longer reach than most cheapo mic arms, cable clips, and most importantly doesn't make any noise when you move it.



If you haven't already, you might want to pair your new microphone with a headset to complete the audio package. Thankfully, some of the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab) I've seen all week have been on gaming headsets, like this Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless for only $100. (opens in new tab)