It's finally time to cut the cord: Black Friday's shipping the top two wireless gaming headset for less

I'm writing this copy listening to War on Drugs through these exact cans, and they are absolutely my go-to gaming headset. And I have access to a lot of gaming headsets... The multi-chamber driver design gives them supreme clarity, and almost an open back soundstage. And for under $100, they're an outstanding wireless headset in black or white.

The updated wireless version of the Cloud Alpha cans are our favorite wireless headsets, and this extra little discount only makes them that bit more tempting a purchase. Though only if you can't find the BlackShark V2 Pro for less, however.

Amazon has a wild Black Friday deal on two of the best wireless gaming headsets; the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro and the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless (opens in new tab) gaming headsets are on sale for $99 (opens in new tab) and $159 (opens in new tab), respectively. Finally, free yourself from annoying cables and start embracing a cordless lifestyle.

Let's start with the better of the two deals, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro, which is on sale at the all-time low price of $99 only days after a recent price drop from $179 to $125. It takes everything we love about the wired version of the BlackShark V2 (opens in new tab) and does away with the cable.

The audio quality is stellar, thanks to its TriForce Titanium drivers. These allow it to punch way well above its weight class and are great for getting thumping bass out of your games. They are comfy and have a modest battery life of about 24 hours. This is undoubtedly the best Black Friday gaming headset deal I've found for less than $100.

If you're okay with spending a little extra cash, the HyperX Cloud Alpha has a $40 discount right now on Amazon. While $159 is still a lot for a gaming headset, it might be the last headset you'll ever buy for a long time. The Cloud Alpha is a feature-rich wireless gaming headset with about everything you need and want in a premium set of cans.

Unlike the BlackShark, the Cloud Alpha includes active noise canceling to block out the outside world while you work and game. And the main reason this headset sits at the top of our best wireless gaming headset (opens in new tab) list is that it somehow has a battery life of 300 hours. Yeah, I said 300 hours, and yet the headset is lightweight and comfy. An impressive design feat, for sure.

Each headset shares a similar weakness: their microphones are pretty lackluster compared to the rest of the product. They're serviceable for in-game chat but not really for content creation. In that case, I've spotted some decent Black Friday microphones deals (opens in new tab) that should do the trick for you.