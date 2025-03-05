The adorable budget Razer microphone I've recently bought is now even cheaper and the only downside is it's not pink like mine

Razer Seiren Mini | Wired Mix | 78 dB signal-to-noise ratio | Supercardioid pickup pattern | Condenser mic | $49.99 $32.99 at Amazon

Offering super solid sound at just over $30 dollars and taking up so little space that it easily fits onto most desks and work spaces, this little wonder has been a powerful budget pick for almost five years. It is currently matching its lowest ever price and well worth the money.



If you've ever tried to build a small PC rig, you're probably used to paying more for less when it comes to gaming tech. However, the Razer Seiren Mini is not only adorably cute but one of the best budget mics out there, and even better with a tidy discount on it.

For just $33 at Amazon right now, you can pick up the black Razer Seiren Mini for $17 off its original price of $50. The V3 Mini, its upgrade, is also on sale for around $42, but the main extras are a tap-to-mute sensor on the top and Type-C connectivity in the mic itself. Given that I went for the cheaper of the two just a few months ago, you can see where my money would be going.

Almost five years after its initial inclusion, the Razer Seiren Mini is still the best budget option in our roundup of the best gaming mics, and this is a testament not only to its sound quality but also its great price point. At its full price of $50, it's still an excellent choice.

In my time with it so far, I've been not only impressed by its sound quality but also how easy it is to get set up and ready to go. This one doesn't work with Synapse, Razer's software, which is honestly fine as it's great out of the box. It does, however, use a micro USB, which can be a bit of a pain as I can't easily unplug my mic and plug in my keyboard with the same cable for a quick charge. Generally speaking, though, this mic is so light and cute that you will likely have it constantly plugged in and ready to go.

If you want to hear the microphone's recording quality, we have a handy little Soundcloud link below showing it off.

The Seiren Mini can be unscrewed from its flat base to hook into mic arms to hover over your desk, but the included base also has plenty of wiggle room in case you want to angle it for any reason.

Available at its lowest ever price, the only major considerations I'd make before buying a mic like this are:

Do you plan on buying a more expensive mic in the future?

Will the proprietary micro USB cable annoy you?

Will you regret picking the black model over the pink one?

If the answer to all of the above is no, I couldn't recommend the Razer Seiren Mini enough.