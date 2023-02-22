Here's when Sons of the Forest releases in your time zone

By Christopher Livingston
published

The long-awaited co-op survival horror game is preparing to enter early access.

Person holding severed head up to scare cannibals
(Image credit: Endnight Games)
Audio player loading…

The long wait to play co-op survival game Sons of the Forest (opens in new tab) is nearly over, and soon you'll be able to set foot on a mysterious and dangerous island, either on your own or with up to eight players in co-op. You'll need to gather resources, find food and fresh water, craft weapons and gear, build a base, and defend it from the island's terrifying cannibals in this sequel to Endnight Games' The Forest (opens in new tab).

If you're a survival fan you're probably eager to play, especially since the release of Sons of the Forest has already been delayed a few times. Here are the Sons of the Forest release times, broken down by region.

Sons of the Forest release times

Sons of the Forest is set to release into Steam Early Access on February 23, and will unlock globally for players at 9 am PT. Here's how that translates to other time zones:

  • Los Angeles: 9 am PT
  • New York: 12 pm ET
  • London: 5 pm GMT
  • Paris: 6 pm CET
  • Sydney: 4 am AEDT (Friday)

Click here (opens in new tab) to add your own timezone if it isn't listed above.

Currently there's no option on Steam to pre-load, or even pre-purchase Sons of the Forest, though the price is expected to be $30. The developers have said they expect the survival game to stay in early access for 6-8 months, though that may change based on player feedback.

If you're looking for more information on Sons of the Forest, a multiplayer trailer showing co-op building and horrible fleshy nightmare monsters (opens in new tab) was recently released. It's also become the most-wishlisted game on Steam (opens in new tab), even over Starfield, so you should have plenty of company if you decide to play it tomorrow.

Christopher Livingston
Christopher Livingston
Staff Writer

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.

See comments