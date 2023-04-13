Where to find the Knight V EUC in Sons of the Forest

The Sons of the Forest Knight V EUC is one of the newest additions in the survival game's third big patch. Though a slightly unconventional way to speed through the forest and evade cannibals, this electric unicycle is surprisingly reliable, and a great way to get around fast without having to constantly traipse across the island.

If you're looking for other ways to traverse the island quicker, you'll want to know where to find the hang glider (opens in new tab) and the rope gun (opens in new tab), so you can set up your very own network of zip lines. Either way, here are some Knight V EUC locations in the forest as well as how to use this electric unicycle.

Sons of the Forest Knight V locations

Image 1 of 6 Knight V locations (Image credit: Endnight Games) #1 (Image credit: Endnight Games) #2 (Image credit: Endnight Games) #3 (Image credit: Endnight Games) #4 (Image credit: Endnight Games) #5 (Image credit: Endnight Games)

There are five Knight EUCs that I know about in Sons of the Forest and they can all be found on the western side of the island. The good news is that some of them are really close to spawn points, so you can get yourself a unicycle early on—though beware that some of them are located in cannibal camps.

Here's each Knight V location corresponding to the map above:

1. In a cannibal camp, resting against a log bench.

2. On top of a waterfall in a cannibal camp, lying against a fire pit with a skeleton.

3. In a campsite by a small lake with a radio playing, resting against the tent.

4. In a cannibal camp, next to a body on a log by an item case.

5. In a campsite by the coast with a radio playing, next to a body on a camp bed.

How to use the Knight V EUC

Once you've picked up the electric unicycle, just click the left mouse button to hop on and ride around with WASD. It seems pretty sturdy and effective at handling all terrain—it's hard to hurt yourself while using it. When you want to get off, simply tap jump twice and you'll safely dismount.