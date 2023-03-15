Where to find the food bunker in Sons of the Forest

The Sons of the Forest food bunker is a lifesaver if you're running low on food, and it's found in the same location as one of the keycards (opens in new tab). Cannibals and other enemies might endanger your existence more than you'd like, but starving to death is also a danger, but a wholly avoidable one, with some careful planning for the colder season when food is more scarce.

Thankfully, there's plenty of food lying around the island if you know where to look. Berries and plants can help you out in a pinch, but if you want something to sustain you for longer, this stash is worth seeking out. You won't need special tools like the shovel (opens in new tab) either; you just need to find the right cave entrance. So without further ado, here's where to find the Sons of the Forest food bunker.

Sons of the Forest food bunker location

Image 1 of 5 Food bunker cave entrance. (Image credit: Endnight Games) Food bunker cave entrance. (Image credit: Endnight Games) Inside the bunker. (Image credit: Endnight Games) This door needs the Maintenance keycard. (Image credit: Endnight Games) Plants that yield berries in the next room. (Image credit: Endnight Games)

As the name suggests, the food bunker is found underground, so you'll need to look for a cave entrance to find it. It's to the north of a small lake, over on the west of the island—check the screenshot above for the exact location.

Once inside the cave, follow the slope downwards until you reach a hatch on the floor. Use E to open it, then climb down the ladder to find yourself in a room with lockers and shelves. The latter will hold various food types, from energy bars and cereal, to questionable chunks of raw meat. The door at the opposite end requires the maintenance keycard to open, and it's through here that you'll find the VIP keycard. While the bulk of the food is in the first room, the plants in the rooms beyond the keycard door yield some berries if you need to stock up.