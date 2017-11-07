Sonic Forces already has a patch to address widespread crashing issues

The weird blue hedgehog is back, but all is not well. With the launch of Sonic Forces on PC yesterday, widespread reports of crashing and other technical issues flooded the game's Steam page. Many users reported that the game would crash after completing the first stage, while others reported crashes while navigating menus.

I've not played Sonic Forces yet – it's downloading as I write. Hopefully when I boot it up it'll run smoothly, though, because Sega has already issued a patch.

"Forces PC Players – we’ve just released an update that should fix most crashes. Please restart your game to ensure it’s applied, and let us know if you run into any other issues," the update reads.

Sonic Forces is the new 3D installment in the weird blue hedgehog's interminable quest for coins and, uh, whatever else it is that he does. It follows the 2D throwback Sonic Mania, which released back in August. Andy loved it.