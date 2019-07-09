Some kind of Rain World announcement is coming this week

The post-apoc platformer Rain World is really good—"For those with the time and patience, Rain World will prove unforgettable," we wrote in our 80% review—and really hard. The "time and patience" bit probably should have been bolded, italicized, and underlined.

But even though I didn't get very deep into the game, I was taken by its desolate, mournful beauty, and I'm inclined to pay attention whenever new things are happening: things like, for instance, the odd countdown that's been unfolding over the last few days on the Rain World Twitter feed.

The countdown began on July 6 with the Mandarin character for five (which is shared with other languages, such as Japanese), and has ticked off one per day since then, uninterrupted but for a notification that Rain World was half-price in the Steam Summer Sale. Today's number is 2 (二), meaning that Thursday (or Friday, if "0" gets a day of its own) is when the big secret will be revealed.

It's possible that the countdown is for the 1.7 update, or maybe there's some DLC or a full-on sequel on the way. Or it could be this:

rain world: battle royale is almost here guysJuly 8, 2019

Probably not that, I suppose, but we'll let you know when we find out.