Five new Steam games you probably missed (July 1, 2024)

On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games you can play right now and a running list of the 2024 games that are launching this year.

Exorcist: Reviewer of Minds

(Image credit: 727 Not Hound)

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ June 28

Developer:‌ 727 Not Hound

Here's another bizarre horror game in the style of Buckshot Roulette or Flathead. In other words, Exorcist: Reviewer of Minds is a simple replayable mini-game elevated by its disturbing atmosphere. The goal is to successfully exorcize a possessed child, which means researching which demon is responsible and then—ideally—expunging it via reciting its name. "Using information about the demon's origin and rank from the list of demons recorded in the holy texts, combine logical reasoning with a bit of luck to choose the demon's name," so reads the Steam description. As you'd expect, winning is ideal, because losing results in some pretty heavily—and grotesque—consequences.

Outbrk

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ June 29

Developer:‌ Sublime

Remember the film Twister? This is a videogame about chasing storms, set in a 625 square kilometre open world "fictive reproduction of America's tornado alley". You're a professional storm chaser seeking "valuable" data, which means getting extremely close to very dangerous weather phenomenon, and ideally before any of your competitors can get there first. These quixotic efforts can be conducted with a group of friends online, and the better you get at it the more cash you'll have to upgrade your vehicle and kit it out with stormproof gear. Outbrk is an Early Access affair: it'll stay there for two years while the studio continues to improve and add to the game.

Street Uni X

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ June 27

Developers:‌ daffodil & friends



Think Tony Hawk's Pro Skater or SSX, but instead of skate- or snowboards you're rocking around on a unicycle. Yes, that's right: unicycles are cool enough to receive the pre-millennial pop punk treatment of the ye olde PS1 / PS2 extreme sports classics too! Street Uni X is very much a love letter to that period, cribbing not only its attitude but its early 3D art style as well. Unicycle enthusiasts: your time has come. This looks like a lot of tricky fun.

SpyXAnya: Operation Memories

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ June 28

Developer:‌ GrooveBoxJapan

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Based on the Spy x Family anime series, SpyXAnya follows the efforts of a kid protagonist—the eponymous Anya—tasked with filling out a photo diary of memories. She'll visit over a dozen locations, talk to a bunch of whimsical characters, take a lot of photos, partake in many mini-games, and all the while a narrative will unfold. I'm pretty sure this is aimed squarely at kids, but who knows? If you know a young'un who's a fan of the anime, this looks like some cheerful, harmless fun.

Frogun Encore

Steam‌ ‌page‌ ‌

Release:‌ June 26

Developer:‌ Molegato

Frogun Encore is a standalone expansion for the well-received 2022 3D platformer. It doesn't mess with the formula save for the introduction of local cooperative play, which is always an extremely welcome feature in a cosy 3D platformer. Aside from that, expect some new movements from the protagonist(s), a bunch of tough bosses, and gorgeous Nintendo 64 inspired graphics.