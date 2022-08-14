Soccer Story is a fantastical RPG about playing that beautiful game

Audio player loading…

Here's a whimsically appealing game: Soccer Story, an "adventure RPG" from Not Tonight (opens in new tab) and Not Tonight 2 (opens in new tab) developers PanicBarn and publisher No More Robots. In a world where Soccer has become illegal and everywhere to play soccer has been shut down, Soccer Story is about one person and their magical soccer ball, which has chosen them to be the Savior of Soccer. The developers call it "a physics-driven adventure RPG, where every problem can be solved with your trusty magic ball."

Suitably, it'll let you drop your soccer ball and play anywhere, allowing you to figure out puzzles, solve problems, find secrets, and presumably score goals. It's a very quirky looking game, one set in a world where apparently an evil corporation can make it so people can't play sports. I don't know, I guess they have a copyright or something. The quest to restore soccer will see your team play against teams like "literal sharks, toddlers, old-age pensioners and ninjas."

Soccer Story will have both a single-player campaign and a way to play against friends in local-multiplayer with a roster of teams and animal captains. Soccer Story is coming to PC in normal ways, but also to both Game Pass and Stadia. For now, you can find Soccer Story at its official website (opens in new tab) and on Steam. (opens in new tab)