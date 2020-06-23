Popular

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 confirmed for 2020 release

By

The serious sniper series will get a quickfire sequel this fall.

(Image credit: CI Games)

CI Games has confirmed a "fall" release for Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, less than a year after the release of its predecessor. The studio tweeted the news today, and aside from the release window it didn't reveal anything else except a detail shy landing page.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts was a return to the series' roots after the disappointing open world of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3. I played a bit of Contracts last year and quite liked it: if you're into stealth and shooting things from very long distances, it's definitely worth a look. 

One can only assume Contracts 2 will follow the same format as its predecessor, which is a series of large-ish open worlds strewn with various missions, most of which are centred around shooting things from very long distances. But as of now we don't know anything firm about the game, except that sniper rifles will be in it.

Shaun Prescott
Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
