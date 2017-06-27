Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was 'just too ambitious', says CI Games

CI Games' Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 was delayed on two occasions in the lead up to its eventual April 25 release. Perhaps the writing was on the wall at that stage, given the developer has now admitted its plans were too ambitious—a fact galvanised by a small development team and pressing deadlines.

Since launch, Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 has suffered frame rate and load time issues and while CI promises to continue supporting its open world tactical shooter into the future, it suggests trying to keep pace with other big budget games hamstrung the team's creativity.

"We’ve learned a lot as a team over the course of development for Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, much of which I believe has shaped the talented individuals within CI Games and the entire studio for the better," says CI's CEO Marek Tymiñski. "When we began development of SGW3, we decided on such a relatively large scale of the game with its open world that now we realise it was just too ambitious versus what we could have been able to deliver in any reasonable amount of time."

Tymiñski adds: "We simply made the wrong math considering the size of our team and the originally given timeframe. By positioning the game in a AAA category, it took us away from what we could have done great. Instead we spent too much effort trying to catch up with other AAA titles in terms of their production values and features. That was a big mistake."

The CI CEO continues to say he and his team have learned "huge" lessons from the process and as such have their eyes fixed on another shooter that will have depth "without the trapping of a large open world setting."

It's understood CI Games is also committed to developing a sequel to its 2014 action role-player Lords of the Fallen.