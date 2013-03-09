Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 takes aim at your kneecaps, and brain, with this launch trailer

"There are soldiers," proclaims the absurd launch trailer for Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 , "and then there are snipers." A slogan illustrated by a man heroically shooting at a helicopter pilot from a safe distance. Like its predecessor, Ghost Warrior 2 takes place in a series of extreme environments: in this case a jungle, a Tibetan mountain range and (er) Sarajevo, which by the looks of it appear to offer speedboats, stealth assassinations, and the classic Shooting at People from Blown-out Windows. The game is out next week, and now we know that it features a scene where you jump out the way of an explosion. Not very stealthy, that.

If you read last year's preview , you'll know that the other thing Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2 features is sloooo-mooooo bullet cam, which is now mandatory for every sniper game. Well, both of them. This one's due next Tuesday in the US, and Friday in the UK, once the bullet with our name on it has completed its slo-mo journey across the Atlantic.