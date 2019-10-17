Snag this Corsair gaming mouse with 18,000 DPI for only $50 on Amazon

Today's cheap gaming mouse deal comes to us from Amazon. The Corsair Glaive Pro RGB gaming mouse is currently on sale for $49.99, almost 30 percent off its normal retail price. A decent choice for gamers looking for a comfy mouse that also has neat RGB lighting.

The Glaive Pro uses an 18,000 DPI optical sensor and onboard profile storage, so all your custom settings come with you where ever you go. The three interchangeable thumb grips are a nice touch if you're one to have long gaming sessions and have comfort concerns. Personally, we are a big fan of anything with a thumb rest and designs that focus on both comfort and accuracy. One feature that we found interesting is that the Glaive Pro will automatically calibrate itself to whatever surface you're playing on. For 50 bucks, this cheap gaming mouse deal is definitely worth a look, but if you're not convinced, check out our picks for the best gaming mouse options of 2019.

If now isn't quite the right time, we'll be rounding up the best Black Friday deals around November to help you upgrade your rig for less, and will have other gaming keyboard and mouse deals if this one doesn't quite do it for you.