Skyrim, Dishonored, Morrowind and other Bethesda soundtracks now available on iTunes

Bethesda have made a number of soundtracks from their back-catalogue available digitally, many for the first time. Albums for Dishonored, Rage, the two Fallouts, as well as Jeremy Soule's excellent Elder Scrolls scores have been released. Now you can pretend that simple chores are epic undertakings, re-imagining your vacuuming as a fight against giant spiders and their webs. It's not just me that does that, right?

Most of the soundtracks are available for £8, although the 53 track Skyrim score is inevitably a bit costlier at £15. The only problem with the deal is that they've only been released to iTunes, Apples abhorrent mess of music store. Is a Spotify upload really too much to ask for?

Still, battling against the creaking iTunes may just be worth it for songs like this.