Sims 4 update purges 'wholly unacceptable content' from its gallery

Audio player loading…

EA likes its profanity how it likes its coffee: filtered. No wonder, then, that a recent update to The Sims 4 has taken a scouring brush to the game's gallery, purging it of "wholly unacceptable content" and making updates to the game's profanity filter to prevent people from uploading unwholesome content in future.

"We are aware of and have seen some select instances of wholly unacceptable content that has been uploaded to The Sims 4 Gallery," reads the update on EA's official Sims 4 blog (opens in new tab), which says the game's team has "reviewed, and made critical updates to, the profanity filter to help prevent this from happening again in the future".

Unhelpfully, the post doesn't actually go into any detail about what this epidemic of unacceptable content was before exhorting players to keep an eye out for more of it in future, and it's not like the Sims is short on gross stuff. Maybe people were uploading memories of that bug that made Sims want to date their family members (opens in new tab), or perhaps everyone was getting too excited about WooHooing werewolves (opens in new tab). The possibilities are endless.

Admittedly, we can probably make a pretty good guess as to the kind of stuff people were uploading, but it'd be helpful to have something a bit more specific to go on than a general 'Remain cautious'. Just keep your head on a swivel in that gallery, I guess.

It's been a big year for The Sims. Not only did we all get to relive our most awkward and gangly years in July's High School expansion pack (opens in new tab), but EA came out and announced The Sims 5 (opens in new tab) in October. It's going by the codename "Project Rene" at the moment, and beyond a brief snippet of gameplay we don't know much about it. It's super early in development though, so don't feel too bad if you recently splashed out on a load of Sims 4 DLC. It's going to be the current version for a while to come.