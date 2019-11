The first trailer for Shovel Knight's next campaign, Specter of Torment, appeared at the Game Awards tonight. Like the previous update, Plague of Shadows, Specter of Torment will come as a free update. Check out the trailer above to see former adversary Specter Knight's moves in action.

Specter of Torment is set to release in the spring, and will be followed at some point by one more campaign, which will star King Knight.