Several new and refurbished Razer laptops are on sale

We may have said goodbye to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but not to tech deals altogether. There are some nice discounts available as we progress through the holiday season, including ones from Razer, which is having a sale on several of its Blade, Blade Pro, and Blade Stealth laptops.

Razer's sale includes a mix of new and refurbished models, both in the US and UK. Here's a look:

UK DEALS

Razer Blade Stealth 12.5" 4K: £1,250, Razer (save £700) - This laptop pairs a Core i7-7500U processor with a 1TB SSD, giving you ample storage. It also has 16GB of RAM. Bear in mind that it's running integrated Intel HD 620 graphics, so for more serious gaming, you'll want to pair this with a external GPU enclosure.

Several other configurations of this laptop are on sale as well, though some are sold out. We're listing them here anyway in case they come back in stock.

US DEALS

REFURBISHED Razer Blade V5 14" QHD: $1,750, Razer (save $350) - This thin and light laptop has a Core i7-6700HQ processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1060 GPU. Razer backs it with a 1-year warranty.

Here are several other configurations and models that are on sale. Note that all of these are refurbished models, backed by a 1-year warranty.

