Serious Sam 3: BFE trailer is seriously old school

The debut trailer for Serious Sam 3: BFE is out, and it's... well it's very Serious Sam. There are hordes of monsters. They mostly run straight at you. You shoot them. Some of them are giant. Most of them die quickly, but there are always more. There's really not much more to say, Serious Sam has always been about old fashioned shooter fun and that's what you get here.

Serious Sam 3: BFE is due out 'this summer'. No-one actually knows what the 'BFE' stands for yet, what do you think readers?