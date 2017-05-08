Sega tweets another Vanquish tease, hints at 2017 release

It was two weeks ago today that Sega very deftly teased the possibility of a Vanquish release on the PC by quietly slipping a Vanquish avatar into the "Extras" folder of the recently-released Bayonetta. Today it dropped another hint, this time in the form of an image posted to Twitter, with the number "2017" emblazoned overtop.

To the untrained eye, the logo looks like something you'd see stuck to the front of a bottle of cheap vodka. As noticed by @Wario64 and others, however, it is in fact the logo on the armor worn by Victor Zaitsev, Principle of the Order of the Russian Star and chief bad guy in Vanquish, who directed the nuclear annihilation of San Francisco.

The PC connection is admittedly an assumption based on the previous Bayonetta tease, but even if this ultimately leads to a multi-platform re-release of Vanquish, it's bound to come to the PC along with whatever other platforms Sega has in mind. The response to Bayonetta has been very positive so far, and our review was glowing too—the PC release is "the best version you can buy" is about as unambiguous as it gets—so there's clearly a demand for these games on our platform. And in case you'd forgotten, developer Platinum Games has previous hinted that a PC release is in the offing.

I've emailed Sega to see if anyone is willing to commit to Vanquish on the PC beyond stealth updates and cryptic tweets. I'll let you know if I hear anything more.