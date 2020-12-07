Scott Pilgrim vs The World returns on January 14 with four-way multiplayer

Ubisoft announced in September that the pixel art beat-'em-up Scott Pilgrim vs The World was finally being brought back from the limbo it's languished in since 2014, remastered and bundled with previously-released DLC. Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game – Complete Edition was expected to be out for the holidays, and that's not going to happen, but it'll be close: Ubisoft said today that it's now set for launch on January 14, 2021.

Scott Pilgrim vs The World: The Game (to distinguish it from the movie based upon the game, which was itself based upon a graphic novel) was released for consoles in 2010 and went over well with critics and players alike—the Anamanaguchi soundtrack was the subject of particular acclaim. But it was delisted in 2014, and hasn't been available since.

The updated version will include the base game, in which Scott Pilgrim and his pals do battle against the League of Evil Exes to win the heart of Ramona Flowers, as well as the Knives Chau and Wallace Wells add-on packs, which add two new characters plus "subspace minigames, dodgeball, and PvP battles." Ubisoft also confirmed that the game will support local and online multiplayer for up to four players.

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition will go for $15 on the Epic Store and Ubisoft Store, and will also be available on Stadia, Amazon Luna, and the Ubisoft+ subscription service. Details are up at ubisoft.com, and you can eyeball some screens below.