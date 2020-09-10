Ubisoft is finally bringing Scott Pilgrim vs. the World back from license limbo

For years, fans of the 2010 beat 'em up Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game have been lobbying Ubisoft to bring it back. It was delisted from digital stores back in 2014, after a teased online multiplayer patch never materialized. But as proof that good things can happen in 2020, Ubisoft's finally re-releasing the game at the end of this year, remastered and bundled with its old DLC.

What made Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game so beloved? Many things. There's the wonderfully fluid pixel art from Paul Robertson, the soundtrack by Anamanaguchi, and the combat system inspired by classic brawler River City Ransom, with unlockable skills and combos for each character. It's just a damn good time, and the Scott Pilgrim comic and movie the game pulls from are pretty great, too.

It was a shame this game wasn't playable for so long; even Scott Pilgrim writer Bryan Lee O'Malley tried to push for the game to be brought back. As of a month ago, Ubisoft was still staying silent, but based on today's announcement it seems like the re-release must've already been in the works.

i keep asking around and @ubisoft hasn't contacted me or @TributeGames or @anamanaguchi or anyone who worked on the game in any capacity. If the Scott Pilgrim game DOES get rereleased and NONE of us are involved, how messed up is that? It's Messed UPAugust 11, 2020

It's unclear from the trailer whether online multiplayer has been added—that feels like a vital component for a brawler these days. In fact, it was just recently added to an unofficial emulated version of the game you can play on PC. Update: A post on the Ubisoft blog confirms "Up to four players can join in locally or online for drop-in, drop-out action."

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game is back on consoles, Uplay (the Ubisoft PC store), and Stadia this holiday.