Score an Asus ROG Strix 17.3-inch laptop with a GeForce GTX 1070 for $1,299

If you're in the market for a new gaming laptop, head over to Amazon and check out the discounted Asus ROG Strix GL702VS. It's one of today's lightning deals, so you'll want to act fast on this one.

The GL702VS—the larger version of our favorite gaming laptop—is a thin and light 17.3-inch laptop with a Core i7-7700HQ processor, 12GB of DDR4 RAM, and a GeForce GTX 1070 GPU. That's a solid foundation and more than enough to power the laptop's native 1920x1080 resolution display, which also supports G-Sync.

For storage, the GL702VS pairs a 128GB SSD with a 1TB HDD. We'd prefer a larger SSD for the primary drive, but at this price, it's hard to complain.

Connectivity consists of the following:

802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 4.1

1x USB 3.1 Type C

3x USB 3.0 Type A

GbE LAN

1x mini DisplayPort

1x HDMI

We suspect this deal will sell out by the end of the day. At the time of this writing, the listing shows that buyers have already claimed 37 percent of what Amazon has earmarked for sale.

You can grab this laptop here.

