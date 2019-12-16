This GTX 1660 Ti-powered gaming laptop deal is under $1,000

This build of the G7 15 gaming laptop has a 9th Gen i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD/256GB SSD storage, and a GTX 1660 Ti graphics card. Throw in a reasonably bright IPS (around 300-nits) display, and you have a pretty powerful entry-level system. You'd be able to play most games at a generous frame rate at 1080p, with some concessions in the settings for demanding games. You won't be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 on ultra settings, but you could probably play this Cyberpunk-inspired map in Minecraft.

I always prefer it when my gaming laptops don't look like gaming laptops. If you're the same way, the G-series redesign laptops are sleek looking without being too over top with obnoxious RGB lighting or racing stripes on the chassis. You've also got all the ports you need if you're looking to be productive at work or school.

This slim gaming laptop comes with a free 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass for PC that'll give you to over a hundred games to play like Halo: The Master Chief Collection or Pathologic 2. If security is concerned for you, you also get a free year subscription of McAfee Livesafe to protect your expensive new purchase—though Windows 10's built-in antivirus protection is quite good on its own.