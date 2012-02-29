Sci-fight! Watch competitive Tribes: Ascend tonight

High-level jetpack combat is happening tonight, and you should watch. Matches between top American and European Tribes teams are being broadcast on NASL.tv at 8 PM PST, or 11 PM EST in 1080p for free. If that's past your bedtime, don't fret—Hi-Rez tells me the matches will be posted to YouTube later.

Who's playing: "Wednesday will feature ZFZ (zfz) facing Tao of Tribe (istao). Afterward, Grumpy Old Vets (GoV) will face off against Working as Intended (wai). On Thursday, Boats n Hoes (BnH) will fight Area 51 (a51), followed by Stack n Hack (SnH) facing off against Deadstop (.ds)," reads the event press release. Expect more Tribes matches on NASL going forward, too.

Let me cheerlead a little—Tribes: Ascend to succeeding as an eSport would be great for PC gaming. It's a hard thing for FPSes to do; you don't have the semi-omniscience that RTS cameras provide, and the action can erupt and fizzle in mere seconds rather than slow-burning from unit production to positioning to combat. Watch tonight and show your support.