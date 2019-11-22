Save up to 23% on an Alienware gaming laptop during Dell's Black Friday sale

Alienware is a name that's synonymous with high-end PCs, and while these machines can often be quite expensive, Dell is offering steep discounts on many of its Alienware laptops leading up to Black Friday, letting you save as much as $480 on some of these extraterrestrial laptops. There are nine different laptops on sale right now, but we're going to walk you through a few of our top picks and why we think they're the best bang for your buck.

The featherweight entry in this lineup is still no slouch when it comes to performance. The Alienware M15 is available for $1,079 ($350 off) and is an excellent mid-range laptop that's ideal for 1080p gaming. Featuring a GTX 1060 and an i7-8750H processor, this machine is perfect for games that aren't terribly demanding of your hardware. While you may have some issues running something like Apex Legends at max quality on a machine of this caliber, these specs are well suited to games like Fortnite or Rainbow Six: Siege. The M15 also features 1TB of storage in addition to a 128GB SSD, with 16GB of DDR4 RAM.

Next up is the Alienware M17, available for $1,699 ($250 off). A slightly larger and more powerful version of the M15, this laptop represents an major jump in performance. These models are aesthetically similar, but their hardware is a generation apart. Featuring an RTX 2060 paired with an i7-9750H CPU, this laptop is capable of pushing well past 60FPS on its 17-inch 1080p display. The M17 also includes a 256GB SSD and 16GB of RAM. While it's substantially wider than the M15 to accommodate the larger display, the M17 still remains relatively portable, at a slim .7-inches thick and weighing in at just under six pounds.

The cream of the crop for our Alienware deals selection is the Area-51m gaming laptop, available for $2,699 ($400 off). While there's no denying the high price tag, you get what you pay for in terms of performance as this machine ranks among some of the best gaming laptops available. Packing in an i7-9700K overclockable CPU and an RTX 2070, the Area-51m is ready for whatever you happen to throw at it. A 256GB SSD, 1 TB of additional storage, and 16GB of RAM round out the specs on of this 17-inch, 1080p laptop. You can take the Area-51m with you, so long as you aren't in a hurry. Easily the heaviest Alienware laptop right now at almost nine pounds, the M17 also features a large and weighty AC adapter making it a bit burdensome to port around, depending on where you need to take it.

The otherworldy form factor may not appeal to everyone, and the included 1-year warranty that comes standard with all of these models is a bit underwhelming for a premium laptop. All of the models offered during this sale can also be upgraded if you need some additional power. If you're not head over heels about the Alienware aesthetic, check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals, where we've gathered all the biggest savings from the biggest names in laptops.