Save over $300 on this cheap GTX 1660 Ti gaming laptop deal from Dell

Dell's got a pretty good gaming laptop deal on a new G3 15 gaming laptop for $881.99 that normally goes $1,218.99 at retail with the help of an instant savings of $200 and a handy coupon code (100OFF999) for an extra $100 savings at checkout.

The G Series gaming uses a 9th Gen Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB RAM, and comes with a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Max-Q GPU. It's actually one of the only gaming laptops with a 1660 Ti for under $1000 we could find, which makes it a pretty awesome cheap gaming laptop deal for the gamer on a budget.

Packed in with the purchase is a 12-month subscription to McAfee LiveSafe antivirus software and $150 Visa gift card you can redeem after the purchase. Hey, with that extra money you could pick up one of the best wireless gaming headsets to jam out to Spotify while playing John Wick Hex.

If you're still unsure or just weighing your options, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page where we will be combing all the major online retailers for the best deals we can find leading up to Black Friday.