Save over $200 on this beastly Ryzen, RTX 2080 Super gaming desktop

Alienware systems have always had a reputation for not being cheap. So, any time we see on something beefy like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition desktop with an RTX 2080 Super on sale for $1,667, it tends to pique our interests.

This Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition has an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM with an RTX 2080 Super graphics card. Being that the 2080 Super is one of the best graphics cards you can get right now, you can expect fantastic performance at 1440p and modest 4K gaming. This essentially means you'll get pretty high framerate counts for even the most demanding games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at 1440p or 1080p.

Content creators will dig the speedy 1TB SDD if you need to work with big video files daily, or you want your games to load faster. Alienware has only recently started using Ryzen CPUs, which works for users with heavy workloads.

The new love it or hate it redesign of the Aurora case improves airflow and reduces CPU temps which is great and all if you don't mind a PC case that looks like something you plug into a spaceship's hyperdrive.