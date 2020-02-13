Save on HP gaming laptops during their massive Presidents Day sale

HP is looking to move laptops during their Presidents Day sale, and it's slashing the price on more than 21 of their most popular gaming laptops up to 30 percent. Here's a few that are worth a look.

First up is the HP Omen X 2S RTX Studio Laptop with a GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q), Intel Core i7-9750H, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD for $1,979—a solid choice with enough horsepower for work and play.



The Omen X 2S uses a bright 4K HDR display along with a second six-inch touch-screen display that'll let you mess with apps like Spotify or Youtube, freeing up the main screen for you to work. Excessive? Absolutely. Useful? Debatable. If you work with a lot of media, the display alone might be worth the buy. It's also around 5 lbs., which is on the lighter side for workstation gaming laptops. If you're a content creator on the go who also likes to play a lot of games, this isn't a bad option.

There's also the HP Pavilion 15t with an Intel i7-9750H, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD for $721—a decent option for the budget gamer who only plays a handful of games a year. It costs $721 thanks to a promo code, which is a pretty good price on a system with this configuration.

While it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of the Omen X, the Pavilion should still get the job done if you need a gaming laptop that doubles as a homework-doer with decent battery life.