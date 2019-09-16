Save $400 on this RTX-powered Lenovo Legion Y545 gaming laptop

Tis' the season for gaming laptop deals, particularly at Walmart. Those in the market for a decent workhorse of a gaming laptop might be interested in checking out the Lenovo Legion Y545 that Walmart has on sale. It's rollbacked the price to $1,199.00 with a savings of $400 dollars off the regular price.

This model has an Intel Core i7-9750H Hexa-Core Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 6GB Graphics Card, 16GB RAM with a 15.6" FHD 144Hz IPS Anti-Glare Display. Not a bad price considering the hardware. Personally, I would have loved a larger SSD than the stock 512GB and, the 720p webcam isn't anything spectacular. Good thing you can check out our best webcams if you plan on streaming. Other than that, the Legion is no joke under the hood for gaming at 1080p gaming.

If you're still looking for the perfect laptop. Be sure to check out our best gaming laptops list if you need recommendations.