Save $200 on this RTX 3070 HP Omen gaming laptop this Cyber Monday

HP has slashed the price of its RTX 3070 gaming laptop to compete with all the other laptop deals this Cyber Monday. The 17t-ck000 (rolls off the tongue) is on sale for $1,499.99 right now.

The 1080p, 144Hz laptop comes with a standard set of components that you can upgrade if you want to spend more. These include: Windows 11 Home, an Intel Core i7 11800H processor, 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. You can upgrade the storage to a 1TB NVMe SSD for $100 and the memory to 32GB for $110. If you choose one of these options (I'd recommend the storage), it's still competitive with some of the best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals we've seen so far.

Throughout Black Friday and now Cyber Monday, gaming laptop deals have been the best way of getting Nvidia 30-series graphics cards. This Omen laptop's RTX 3070 places it among the best options out there in its price range. The RTX 3070 will give you the ability to play a ton of modern games without having to suffer low frame rate and poor texture quality. Coupled with the 144Hz display, you can get fast-paced games to look smooth as you play them too.

The CPU in the laptop is no slouch either. The Intel Core i7 11800H is an eight-core/16-thread chip with a 2.3GHz base clock and a 4.6Ghz turbo boost frequency. As far as laptop CPUs go, this is a strong contender when it comes to powering not only gaming but other intensive tasks, like video editing.

HP Omen 17t-ck000 | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | | Intel Core i7 11800H | 512GB SSD| $1699.99 HP Omen 17t-ck000 | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | RTX 3070 | 16GB RAM | | Intel Core i7 11800H | 512GB SSD| $1699.99 $1499.99 at HP

This 17.3-inch Omen laptop is a great way to get an RTX 3070 and an 144Hz panel all in one unit. Its price competes with similar laptops on sale right now, making it one of the better options that also includes a bit of customization if you're so inclined.

This laptop also includes many useful ports: Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C, DisplayPort, three USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, HDMI 2.1, and a headset combo jack. A lot of these are nice additions if you plan on using it for more than gaming.

HP lists a one-year limited warranty for this laptop if anything goes wrong with it. It's certainly not the best gaming laptop warranty we've ever seen—Gigabyte, for example, offers a three-year limited warranty, so keep that in mind if you're worried about potentially needing that service in the future. Still, warranty aside, there's plenty here to make this an attractive machine this Cyber Monday.