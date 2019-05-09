Save $200 on this 2060-specced HP gaming PC right now

If you're gearing up for a big hardware refresh and are on the lookout for a new gaming rig, HP may have the answer with this current offer. HP's very capable Omen Obelisk desktop PC currently has $200 dollars slashed off its price and may provide a viable option for those snooping around for a deal. It's current starting price is now $1300—that's a healthy 13% discount. For this price, you get an Intel i7-9700K CPU, 8GB of DDR4 2666Hz RAM, a 1TB HDD and a 6GB RTX 2060 GPU. Decent specs, and given that saving, it's a pretty tempting offer. And while it might not scream 'pure' or 'extreme' gaming-focus, bear in mind that you can configure this machine to add an SSD, or increase the RAM or change the GPU and you will still get that $200 saving, no matter your final configuration.

The range of specs to further boost the quality and standard of the build of this PC is decent so it's well worth a look. A saving of $200 will likely equate to a large part of a component chucked in for free so it'll be noticeable. Dell will also throw in free shipping and a bit of money off a monitor too, which is a bonus if you're on the look out for one of those too. However, be sure to decide quick as this offer ends on May 11th—this Saturday. If it was up to us, we'd probably add an extra 8GB of DDR4 RAM ourselves, as it's super easy and cheaper than having HP do it.

