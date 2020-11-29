Save $200 on this 10th Gen Intel Core i5, RTX 2060 gaming laptop

Cyber Monday deals are rolling around finally, and we're bringing you the last shiny dregs left over from Black Friday. HP has caught our eye with this cute mid-range gem, the Omen 15 for a fanciful $899.99 on the HP store. And, though its not the greatest, most luxurious gaming laptop out there, it may have something to offer the 1080p gamers who don't mind skimping on a few things for a cheap and speedy, ray-traced gaming experience.

Sure, the RTX 2060 has been overshadowed of recent, but it's still a decent GPU, and paired with a 10th gen Intel core i5, it should see you right with many top games today. Just don't push it too hard doing lots of tasks at once, because the meagre 8GB RAM may not hold up.

So, although its only a standard 1080p screen with this one, the G-Sync capability and 144Hz refresh rate mean you may not get to see texture detail in crazy intensity, but you'll be zipping through those frames, smooth as butter. I would recommend keeping the graphics down to a medium-high if you're going to turn RTX on, though. Otherwise it might have a little choke.

A little on the heavy side, this is probably better suited to gamers with a strong back, but if you manage to carry it to work (once the world re-opens again) you won't get called out for bringing a gaming laptop in—it's a little on the corporate side, design-wise.