Save $150 on this budget gaming laptop from Best Buy

Best Buy just slashed the price on this nice gaming laptop deal. This model Acer Nitro 5 is going for $579.99, $150 off its normal retail price.

The Acer Nitro 5, 15.6 inch gaming laptop has got a 9th Gen Core i5-9300H processor, 8GB RAM, and comes with a GeForce GTX 1050. For under $600, you've got a decent build for gamers on an extreme budget. While its specs won't blow anyone away, this would be great if you're looking for a cheap gaming laptop for something to play like Fortnite or a similar game that doesn't need top-of-the-line hardware to run.

If you're still unsure or just weighing your options, make sure you bookmark our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page where we will be combing all the major online retailers for the best deals we can find leading up to Black Friday.