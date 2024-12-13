'I want to thank the fans of New Vegas for not burning my house to the ground,' says Jonathan Nolan while accepting a Game Award for the Fallout TV show

Tonight at The Game Awards, Prime TV's Fallout series walked away with more than just some scavenged scrap metal and a handful of caps. The show took home the award for Best Adaptation, and on hand to accept it was director Jonathan Nolan, Ella Purnell, who starred as Vault Dweller Lucy, and Todd Howard, who served as the show's executive producer.

After explaining that Fallout's showrunners weren't there to accept the award because they're working on Fallout season two ("Whoooo," came the audience response), Nolan thanked a number of people including Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins, the rest of the cast and crew, Amazon, and Kilter Films.

"I want to thank the fans of New Vegas for not burning my house to the ground," Nolan added, which drew another cheer. "You'll be very happy you didn't."

Nolan was referring to the uproar among dedicated fans when the show played fast and loose with the lore and timeline of the Fallout series, specifically, the most beloved Fallout of all: New Vegas. I won't recap the whole ordeal for you—because I already did it when the show aired.

Nolan also thanked Todd Howard, saying the team at Bethesda "were absolutely the most incredible collaborators you could possibly imagine."

Howard then stepped up to the mic to thank Nolan, as well as the cast and crew, and "everybody at Bethesda that I've worked with on Fallout for 20 years now, it's been incredible. We are so blessed with the best fans there are. Thank you for supporting everything we do."

You can watch the entire award segment below:

