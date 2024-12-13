The makers of Overcooked have teamed up with No Man's Sky developer Hello Games to release a new local and online co-op escape room game: Stage Fright

Peanut butter and chocolate, macaroni and cheese, Omar Little and Brother Mouzone… those are a few of my all-time favorite team-ups. At The Game Awards tonight, an exciting new dynamic duo appeared, and one I never would have expected: Ghost Town Games, maker of frenetic co-op cooking game Overcooked, have teamed up with No Man's Sky studio Hello Games.

No, it's not Chefs in Space, but it still looks pretty great: Ghost Town Games announced its new local and online co-op game, Stage Fright, and Hello Games is publishing it. How about that! Check out the reveal trailer below:

Stage Fright Announcement Trailer (The Game Awards 2024) - YouTube Watch On

"The game is packed with co-op mechanics–Overcooked style chaotic moments mixed with escape room style cooperation," says an email from Hello Games sent to PC Gamer. "Nothing else really played like Overcooked when it came out, and Stage Fright is just as innovative, but in a really different direction." Hello Games also describes Stage Fright as "Luigi's Mansion meets Overcooked with a really charming story."

So, why the heck is Hello Games involved at all? Turns out the No Man's Sky studio has been friendly with Ghost Town Games for at least a decade when they all played an early demo of Overcooked together, after which Hello Games helped secure a deal for the game with publisher Team 17.

"When we played an early version of Stage Fright we got the same buzz as we had with Overcooked all those years ago, it’s just something we wanted to be involved in," Hello Games says. That's how great team-ups happen.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Hello Games) (Image credit: Hello Games) (Image credit: Hello Games) (Image credit: Hello Games)

"The codename of Stage Fright was Project Attic, because Phil, Oli and Gemma [the trio of devs behind Ghost Town Games] have been in the attic at the top of their house working on this new game for the last five years, joined by a small team of talented contributors," Hello Games says.

The original Overcooked eventually sold an astounding 50 million copies, so Stage Fright has some pretty big shoes to fill. No release date has been announced, but you can visit its page on Steam in the meantime.