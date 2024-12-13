The Last Of Us Part Two Remastered hits PC in April
Sony continues to drip feed its first-party games onto PC.
The Last of Us Part 2 will release for PC on April 3, 2025, it was confirmed tonight at the 2024 The Game Awards. It'll arrive in the form of the "remastered" version that hit PS5 at the beginning of the year, which polished up the original PS4 release.
This sequel's arrival on PC is no surprise, nor is the timing. The second season of the TV adaptation is set to appear on HBO during spring 2025.
The port is the work of Nixxes Software and Iron Galaxy Studios, and will boast the No Return roguelike mode that debuted with the PS5 re-release. Better still, there will be "PC-specific features and specs", but Sony won't be revealing them until closer to launch.
The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is on Steam; pre-purchases get an ammo capacity upgrade and a crafting training manual.
The first instalment in the series hit Steam early last year, but suffered "debilitating performance issues" at launch.
Shaun Prescott is the Australian editor of PC Gamer. With over ten years experience covering the games industry, his work has appeared on GamesRadar+, TechRadar, The Guardian, PLAY Magazine, the Sydney Morning Herald, and more. Specific interests include indie games, obscure Metroidvanias, speedrunning, experimental games and FPSs. He thinks Lulu by Metallica and Lou Reed is an all-time classic that will receive its due critical reappraisal one day.