Okami 2 is a real thing and Hideki Kamiya is directing it

Back in July acclaimed Japanese developer Hideki Kamiya publicly begged Capcom to let him make a sequel to Okami, a brilliant 2006 Zelda-like he directed. Six months later, it seems the begging worked, because Okami 2 was just announced at the 2024 The Game Awards.

It's a pretty big deal: Kamiya—famous for titles ranging from Resident Evil 2 through to Bayonetta, but also for his amusingly prickly social media presence—left Platinum Games last year, so this will be his first game away from that studio for 15 years.

It's also a big deal because, for a long time, an Okami sequel seemed like a very far flung pipe dream, with the pain exacerbated by the elliptical nature of the original game's ending.

For now we know nothing else about Okami 2—we don't even know if it's called Okami 2—and given Kamiya was only begging to make it six months ago, I'm not holding my breath that it'll come out any time soon.