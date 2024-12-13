The Yakuza studio is making a new action game set in 1915 Japan

Project Century World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Ryu Ga Gotoku never stops cooking. Revealed tonight at The Game Awards, Project Century is a new game set in 1915 Japan. That's about all we know about it right now, but it's probably safe to say Project Century is an action game (not a turn-based RPG) in the vein of classic Yakuza or, more recently, Judgement.

Other than the incredible new setting, a few other things stand out about Century. For one, the combat we saw in the trailer isn't instantly recognizable as the action we're used to in Yakuza/Judgement. Animations look way more fluid, there appears to be an Arkham-like counter system, and there's a noticeable lack of exaggerated particle effects.

Project Century also looks way more brutal. At one point our new protagonist stabs a guy in the gut with a knife and about a gallon of blood spurts out. That has me seriously questioning if we're looking at a game that will have "Yakuza" in the name—Ryu Ga Gotoku has been branching out recently, after all.

Project Century is one of two new Ryu Ga Gotoku projects announced at Geoff's awards: Virtua Fighter is also mounting a comeback. Exciting times for this extremely talented studio.