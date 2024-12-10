Who says the gaming laptop deals are over? I've dug up an RTX 4070 machine for $880, with a free copy of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle to boot

Lenovo LOQ 15ARP9 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7435HS | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $1,199.99 $879.99 at Walmart (save $320)

This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop we've seen in quite a while, and a deal that seems to have stuck around after the Black Friday sales. There's a decent gaming CPU, a reasonable amount of dual-channel memory, a speedy screen, and that all important GPU to play with. The 512 GB SSD is small, however, but you can easily upgrade it with the spare NVMe slot inside.

If you never quite pulled the trigger on a gaming laptop deal over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales period, you'd be forgiven for thinking you might have missed out. The good news, however, is that surprisingly speedy machines can still be found for seriously low prices, and this Lenovo LOQ is a great example.

Plus, it even comes with a code for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which is very much the hot new game of the moment—and perfect for testing out your new components.

Speaking of which, let's get speccy. For $880 at Walmart, you'll find yourself the owner of a 15.6-inch machine with a 1080p 144 Hz display. That might sound a little on the low side when it comes to resolution, but I'll let you into a secret—games still look great running at 1080p on a 15.6-inch panel, and this lappy will have a much better chance of hitting that 144 frame rate target to match the display in demanding efforts. Like the Indy joint above, natch.

This is the 115 W TGP version of the mobile RTX 4070, which, while not quite being the full 140 W spec, is still going to be a screamer of a GPU at 1080p. Especially once you factor DLSS 3 and Frame Generation into the equation.

16 GB of DDR5-4800 might not be the largest or the fastest, but it'll do just fine for most uses, and the eight-core, 16-thread AMD chip inside shouldn't have any issues in either productivity or gaming for most uses. Really, this is a surprisingly well-specced machine for this amount of cash.

Although there are some caveats.

Firstly, while we're big fans of Lenovo gaming laptops on the whole, the screen on the LOQ series is a bit dull—as we found when we reviewed a similar model. The battery life isn't great either, and that 512 GB SSD could really do with an addition of a cheap 1-2 TB SSD in the future to give you a bit more breathing room.

But at this price almost any RTX 4070 machine is worth looking at, and one from a major brand, with a free $60 game thrown in to the equation? Yeah, I reckon this won't be beaten for a while when it comes to sheer bang for your buck.