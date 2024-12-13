A new Onimusha game is coming in 2026
Capcom revealed Onimusha: Way of the Sword at The Game Awards.
"A lone samurai steps forth—his blade sharpened, soul anew." Capcom has announced a new game in the Onimusha series, which started with the PS2's Onimusha: Warlords in 2001.
Onimusha: Way of the Sword will release sometime in 2026. The Game Awards trailer is embedded above.
It's nice that we no longer have to go 'I wonder if it'll be on PC' every time a game is announced at one of these big games industry events: There's a Steam logo at the end of the trailer, so we're good.
