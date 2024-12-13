Palworld's next major update arrives later this month, adding a new island and a burly enemy faction leader
Despite its ongoing wrestling match with the Nintendo legal goliath, Pocketpair seems intent on making Palworld even bigger. In a trailer that premiered earlier tonight at the Game Awards, we got our first look at Feybreak, Palworld's next major update that's arriving later this month.
The update adds a still-unnamed new island that Pocketpair teased back in November. Apparently "six times the size" of the Sakurajima region added in Palworld's last major update, the new area seems like it exists in a permanent, golden-hued autumn—almost like Palworld's equivalent of Elden Ring's Leyndell Plateau.
Also revealed in the trailer is a new enemy faction leader that players will inevitably end up throwing their Pals and a healthy amount of firepower at. The Feybreak trailer kicks off with a prolonged battle between that unnamed enemy leader—a shirtless, muscled, bearded man with archetypal berserker vibes—and a wild brawler Pal. After sparring across the landscape and into the next day, the two seem to earn each other's respect, only to be interrupted by a rifle-toting character, who opens fire alongside their Pals.
We also get a glimpse at a new boss Pal: a massive black dragon which emerges from an ominous monolith to slash at the player with an energy-bladed forearm. I'm sure it's friendly once you catch it. Probably.
In addition to the new boss man and boss monster, Pocketpair says Feybreak will add "new pals, new weapons, new buildings, and new mechanics." Palworld's Feybreak update is due to arrive on December 23, 2025.
Lincoln started writing about games while convincing his college professors to accept his essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress, eventually leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte. After three years freelancing for PC Gamer, he joined on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.