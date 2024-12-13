Turok Origins is a third-person co-op shooter take on the classic dinosaur action series

YouTube Watch On

16 years later, Turok is finally getting a new and original instalment. Turok Origins is a third-person take on the traditionally first-person series, with support for both single-player and online co-op play. It's in development at Saber Interactive.

It definitely looks like it was designed with co-operative play in mind: as one of a selection of Turok warriors, we'll get to use a bunch of fancy weaponry—plasma rifles, ray guns, bows, snipers, and shotguns—against the usual array of dinosaurs and other prehistoric monsters. There are DNA powers too, and each playable character seems to have their own: "Each DNA power not only enhances your look but also offers upgradeable skills and abilities to give you an edge in combat."

Saber Interactive has the cred for a good co-op third-person shooter: Space Marine 2 was generally well-received, and games like World War Z are good cooperative fun. Turok Origins doesn't have a release date or even a release window at present, but you can wishlist it on Steam.

It marks the end of a long silence for the Turok series, which was at its height during the Nintendo 64 era. The first three Turok games were recently remastered by Nightdive Studios.