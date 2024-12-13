You're invited to join a family 'bound by blood' when Mafia: The Old Country releases in summer of 2025

Mafia: The Old Country is the fourth game in the Mafia series, and a prequel to the original Mafia. After an all-too brief announcement teaser back in August at Gamescom, we were finally treated to a full-on cinematic trailer tonight at The Game Awards.

The trailers shows a young and ambitious man named Enzo Favara as he is initiated into a life of organized crime. But that's not all: we've also got a release window. Mafia: The Old Country is releasing in Summer of 2025. Take a look:

Mafia: The Old Country - The Initiation Trailer - YouTube Watch On

That's a lot going on during the birth of organized crime: Enzo undertakes the initiation ritual to join the mob, there's a gun fight, a knife fight, a rifle fight, and a fist-fight (in a bell tower, no less). Horses, cars, opera music: yup, looks like a great start to a new a crime syndicate saga to me.

Mafia: The Old Country is set in the fictional town of San Celeste on the island of Sicily. Earlier this year, developer Hanger 13 announced that the prequel will "offer voice acting in Sicilian, inline with the game's setting in 1900s Sicily," stating that "Authenticity is at the heart of the Mafia franchise.