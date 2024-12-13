You're invited to join a family 'bound by blood' when Mafia: The Old Country releases in summer of 2025
The Mafia series prequel takes place in Sicily in the 1900s and depicts the birth of organized crime.
Mafia: The Old Country is the fourth game in the Mafia series, and a prequel to the original Mafia. After an all-too brief announcement teaser back in August at Gamescom, we were finally treated to a full-on cinematic trailer tonight at The Game Awards.
The trailers shows a young and ambitious man named Enzo Favara as he is initiated into a life of organized crime. But that's not all: we've also got a release window. Mafia: The Old Country is releasing in Summer of 2025. Take a look:
That's a lot going on during the birth of organized crime: Enzo undertakes the initiation ritual to join the mob, there's a gun fight, a knife fight, a rifle fight, and a fist-fight (in a bell tower, no less). Horses, cars, opera music: yup, looks like a great start to a new a crime syndicate saga to me.
Mafia: The Old Country is set in the fictional town of San Celeste on the island of Sicily. Earlier this year, developer Hanger 13 announced that the prequel will "offer voice acting in Sicilian, inline with the game's setting in 1900s Sicily," stating that "Authenticity is at the heart of the Mafia franchise.
Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.