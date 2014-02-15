Saturday Crapshoot Live V - Hopkins FBI

Hopkins FBI. Held by some to be one of the worst adventures of all time, and certainly one of the weirdest. On February 15th, we took a surreal tour through it to find out how weird it actually was. What would you get if these guys wrote a cop show? And really had a few things to get off their chests? And loved drawing gore? And boobs? Why, you'd get something like Hopkins FBI.

As ever, a few technical issues, hence the three parts and a bit of a lull near the end when I accidentally switched off a machine and didn't notice. But overall, pretty successful! Here's the archive.



