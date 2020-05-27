Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection will be free-to-keep on the Epic Games Store at launch

SNK has just announced the Samurai Shodown NEOGEO Collection, and as the name implies, it collects six games in the fighter series, as well as a mysterious seventh. Best of all, we don't have long to wait: it releases June 11. Even better, you won't have to pay for it, because it'll be free-to-keep on the Epic Games Store from June 11 to 18.

The pack includes Samurai Shodown I, II, III, IV Amakusa's Revenge, V and V Special, which takes in all the series' games between 1993 and 2004. As a very curious bonus, a previously unreleased version of Samurai Shodown V will also be bundled in under the name Samurai Shodown V Perfect. According to the announcement it's "the stuff of legends to SNK fans."

Every title will feature online versus modes, with both ranked and casual tiers. Also included is an in-game museum with over 2000 archival images and music tracks. It's safe to say that if you love lavishly illustrated fighting games, this is a great package.

In addition to going free on Epic Games Store, the collection will also release on Steam for $40 on June 18. After its free period, that'll also be the package's price on EGS.

Check out the trailer below: