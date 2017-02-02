Popular

Rocket League is getting a line of toy cars

A limited number will come with an in-game rocket trail and wheel design.

Rocket League developer Psyonix has joined up with Zag Toys to release a series of 12 miniature toy cars from the game—or, to use the exact nomenclature: 'Original Minis™ Pull-Back Racers'. Snappy!

The first of the models will be Octane, Dominus, Masamune, Hotshot, Grog, X-Devil, Merc, and Backfire, and they'll all be cased in a rocket ball—which is actually a regular ball that Rocket League cars hit, not a ball with rockets.

A limited number of special edition cars will also include an exclusive in-game rocket trail and wheel design.

The cars will be out this spring. Check out a gif of one of the toys below, which also perfectly demonstrates about how well I actually play Rocket League.

