Roccat's Kone AIMO Remastered is a fantastic mouse and is down to $60 right now

Finding the best gaming mouse for the money can be tricky because there are so many models to choose from, compounded by the ever-changing sales landscape. That said, Roccat's Kone AIMO Remastered is worth a look—it's an excellent rodent and is currently discounted to $59.99 at Amazon.

That's $20 below the list price. Sure, that's not the biggest discount in the world, but with some gaming mice commanding over $100 (like Razer's Viper Ultimate Wireless), we'll take savings on a mouse that was reasonably priced even before the discount.

Better than the original Roccat Kone AIMO Remastered Mouse | 16,000 DPI | RGB | $79.99 $59.99 at Amazon (save $20)

This is an upgraded version of the original Kone AIMO that earned a 90 verdict when we reviewed it in late 2018. It's a comfortable mouse that performs really well, and can accommodate two separate programmed functions for each button.View Deal

We reviewed the original Kone AIMO a few years ago a found it to be a "thoroughbred" among the competition with a thick and curvy design, noting at the time that "any criticisms of it are mere niggles."

"Roccat has managed to produce something precise, controllable, and customizable (you can even bring back the glory days of the Microsoft Intellimouse by enabling mouse trails, if that’s what tickles your fancy), and it’s good to see a company produce a solid product that’s almost entirely gimmick-free," we wrote at the time.

The 'Remastered' model ups the ante with a 16,000 DPI Owl-Eye optical sensor (up from 12,000 DPI), more RGB lighting zones, and an improved thumb area. These are minor upgrades, but we'll take them, considering how much we liked the original model.

This upgraded variant also retains the Easy-Shift functionality from the previous release, meaning it has a dedicated button that allows you to program secondary functions for every other button (for 23 total possible functions).